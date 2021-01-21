Riverside stroll perfect for a sunny summer day

The Department of Conservation sign at the start of the walk, at the Outram Glen car park. PHOTOS: JESSICA WILSON summer give us more opportunity to enjoy some exercise in the great outdoors. In a series, The Star reporters share their favourite walks with you. This week, Jessica Wilson talks about the Outram Glen to Lee Stream walk.

You can determine your own distance while on the Outram Glen to Lee Stream walk.

The gravel track is located near the glen and runs alongside the Taieri River. It is within the Taieri River Scenic Reserve.

It is essentially split into two sections — it is an easy walking track to start with before the option of turning on to a tramping track arises further on.

When starting at the end of the glen car park, there are a few hills initially but nothing too arduous.

Be careful though, as there could be loose stones underfoot and parts of the track have been damaged due to heavy rain and flooding.

The track condition improves after a few hundred metres, and the Department of Conservation advises people to proceed with caution.

Soon, the track becomes flatter and wider, winding along the hillside.

The track runs alongside the Taieri River.

It alternates between being shaded by giant trees and bush to being out in the open, so be sure to take a hat on a sunny day.

It is also a popular spot for walking dogs, but they must be kept on a lead.

There are plenty of opportunities to detour off the track and down to the river if your pet, or you, need to cool off.

After about 20-30 minutes of walking, you will come to a junction in the track — one way becomes a tramping track and the other will take you on a short walk down to the river.

Otherwise, you can turn around and head back.

The tramping track goes above the river, and after about an hour returns to the river and reaches the Lee Stream-Taieri River junction.

The track is a great one if you are keen to go for a walk with the dog, or a longer tramp.

Either way, pack a picnic and your togs and make a day of it.

To get to the Outram Glen car park from Dunedin, take a right immediately after the Outram-Mosgiel bridge, and turn right again on to the gravel road.