Roadworks scheduled between stadium and port

Work is scheduled to begin on SH88 after the Port Chalmers Seafood Festival on Sept ember 30 and should be completed by Labour Weekend. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The West Harbour Community Board received a detailed report from Downer representative Letitia McRodden at its meeting last week, outlining an upcoming programme of road renewal works for SH88 in the coming weeks and requesting feedback.

The annual plan for renewal sites on Coastal Otago State Highways in the 2023/24 season includes five asphalt paving sites between the stadium roundabout and Port Otago, as well as three chip seal sites, and intersection changes at Beach St.

Ms McRodden said the work was scheduled to start after the Port Chalmers Seafood Festival on September 30, and should be ‘‘done and dusted’’ by Labour Weekend — ahead of the start of cruise ship season on November 6.

Unfortunately, this meant some more stops for motorists, but Downer would do its best to cause ‘‘as little disruption as possible’’, she said.

The board asked questions about parking and the pedestrian crossing on Beach St, adjacent to the Port Chalmers library, but was told this was the subject of ongoing discussions between the DCC, Waka Kotahi, Port Otago, and KiwiRail.