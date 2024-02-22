Robertson quits politics for Otago Uni

Former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson will take up the role of University of Otago vice-chancellor on July 1. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The University of Otago has appointed former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson to the role of vice-chancellor, effective from July 1.

Chancellor Stephen Higgs said he was delighted with the appointment, and looked forward to working closely with Mr Robertson on delivering the university’s strategy.

"Grant’s extensive senior leadership experience at the highest levels of government, understanding of the machinery of government, deep capability and experience in financial management, strategic thinking and ability to navigate complex issues during challenging times made him a standout candidate," Mr Higgs said.

"We believe his proven track record in building effective partnerships, as evidenced by the constructive relationships he has developed across the House during his time in Parliament and more broadly on an international level, will also serve the University well."

Mr Robertson has had a long association with the University of Otago, first as a student during a time of strong student voice, where he graduated with a bachelor of arts with honours in 1995.

He was the resident of the Otago University Students’ Association and co-president of the New Zealand University Students’ Association during this time.

Mr Robertson said he had a deep and strong affinity with the University of Otago, and the Otago region.

‘‘In considering the difficult decision to step away from serving as a member of Parliament, which has been an immense privilege, I knew that I wanted to seek a role that would enable me to make a meaningful contribution with my skills in the region I love," Mr Robertson said.