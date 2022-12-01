Rockers are having a ball

Photo: Supplied

Dunedin-based three-piece band Bulletproof Convertible will bring its popular Dead Rockers Ball events to Nga Maara Hall in North East Valley this Saturday night.

The Dead Rockers Ball is an event the band has toured throughout the lower South Island, with audiences embracing the concept and coming along dressed in 1950s rockabilly outfits or as dead rock stars.

"It is exciting to see the live music industry coming back to life.

"We love seeing everyone dressed up and dancing, just having a good time," Bulletproof Convertible songwriter-guitarist Silas Waring said.

Bulletproof Convertible, comprising Waring, Paul Southworth (bass) and Alex Ramsay (drums) will be supported by rhythm and blues act Trainsurfers.

Doors open at 7.30pm, first band on at 8pm sharp, show finishes 11pm.

Tickets via Eventbrite.co.nz, or at the door.