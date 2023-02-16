Rotary 4WD tour raises $12,000

Four-wheel-drive enthusiasts take in the view over the Taieri Plain at the end of the Round the Mountain tour. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Taieri Rotary Club’s charity "Round the Mountain" tour attracted more than 100 four-wheel-drive vehicles for a trip over the Maungatuas on Sunday.

Organiser Colin Brown said participants had enjoyed good weather and spectacular views on the journey, as well as some quite challenging steep ascents and descents.

The route traversed seven properties, and comprised a mix of grass paddocks, and bulldozed tracks through native tussock and scrub, giving drivers the chance to better understand the capabilities of their vehicle.

"It also gave people the opportunity to get access to country that is otherwise inaccessible, which was only possible because the various landowners were willing to support Rotary and provide access," he said.

Taieri Rotary Club raised more than $12,000 through the event, which would be used to support a range of club initiatives, including literacy packs for school new entrants, supporting secondary school pupils to attend science fairs , and making a contribution to Rotary’s ongoing international effort to eradicate polio.

The club is now working towards a historic homes tour in Port Chalmers on March 5.