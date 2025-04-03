S. Dunedin plans open to feedback

The Dunedin community will have the chance to learn more and have a say on the seven possible futures for South Dunedin through a series of community events starting next week.

The joint Dunedin City Council — Otago Regional Council South Dunedin Future programme has released two major reports analysing the risks facing the low-lying area and options for responding to them.

The reports are key building blocks for making a long-term climate adaptation plan.

The seven possible futures are made up of the status quo and six options along a spectrum of "fight and flight ".

South Dunedin Future’s programme manager Jonathan Rowe, in a statement, encouraged people to attend the workshops and contribute to the discussions around the seven options, which would be the foundation for the future of wider South Dunedin.

"People can join a workshop or drop-in when it suits them to learn more and have a say," Mr Rowe said.

Drop-in sessions will be held on Tuesday, 10am-4pm, and Wednesday, 10am-2pm, at Nations Church, 334 King Edward St.

Sessions will be held on May 1, 1pm-5pm, and May 2-3, 10am-2pm, at Forbury Park, 145 Victoria Rd.

There will also be sessions on May 8, 2pm-8pm, and May 9, 10am-2pm, at St Kilda Bowling Club, 33 Royal Cres.

Public workshops will be held on Tuesday, 2pm-4pm, at Nations Church; May 3, 10am-noon, at Forbury Park; and May8, 6pm-8pm, at St Kilda Bowling Club.

All events are wheelchair accessible.

People can also have their say on a digital survey at dunedin.govt.nz/southdunedin until May 11.