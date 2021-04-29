Thursday, 29 April 2021

Sadness at death of former mayor Dave Cull

    1. The Star

    Dave Cull
    Dave Cull
    Former Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull has died, aged 71.

    Mr Cull was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October last year.

    He was elected as mayor in 2010 and remained in the job for three terms, before stepping down in 2019.

    Mr Cull was appointed the chairman of the Southern District Health Board in December 2019.

    He left that role in October last year due to his health.

    Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins was saddened by Mr Cull’s death.

    ‘‘He was a colleague, friend, and mentor to many, and I’m devastated for his whanau who deserved more time with Dave after his mayoral duties were fulfilled,’’ Mr Hawkins said.

    Mr Cull took on the mayoralty at a time when the city was divided over the stadium, but worked hard to heal those rifts and bring greater focus to the council’s strategic direction.

    The strength of the council’s relationships with local iwi are also built on his shoulders, and his leadership of Local Government New Zealand was critical as it worked to tackle some of the biggest issues, including climate change, with urgency.

    Council chief executive Sandy Graham said Mr Cull’s death will be keenly felt across the council family, especially by staff who worked closely with Mr Cull during his time as mayor.

    ‘‘Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time,’’ Ms Graham said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter