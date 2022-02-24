Thursday, 24 February 2022

Safety course for older drivers

    1. The Star

    Age Concern Otago’s Staying Safe workshops help drivers gain confidence and knowledge. PHOTO:...
    Age Concern Otago’s Staying Safe workshops help drivers gain confidence and knowledge. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Age Concern Otago supports older drivers by providing Staying Safe driving workshops.

    The courses help to familiarise drivers with current traffic rules and safer driving practices, to increase knowledge and confidence.

    This free course is open to people aged 65 and over.

    While older drivers have fewer crashes, they and older passengers are more at risk of serious injury and take longer to recover if involved in a crash.

    This is due to increasing physical changes as we age.

    Many older drivers use their vehicles to remain independent.

    They may also drive for charities in a volunteer role.

    People who attend a Staying Safe course will also be offered a 30-minute on-road coaching session, thanks to the Dunedin City Council.

    The session will include a car fit, to ensure they and their vehicles are set up correctly.

    Driving feedback is provided to enhance experience and confidence.

    To book a place or for more information, phone (03) 479-3054.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter