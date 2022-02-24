Safety course for older drivers

Age Concern Otago’s Staying Safe workshops help drivers gain confidence and knowledge. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age Concern Otago supports older drivers by providing Staying Safe driving workshops.

The courses help to familiarise drivers with current traffic rules and safer driving practices, to increase knowledge and confidence.

This free course is open to people aged 65 and over.

While older drivers have fewer crashes, they and older passengers are more at risk of serious injury and take longer to recover if involved in a crash.

This is due to increasing physical changes as we age.

Many older drivers use their vehicles to remain independent.

They may also drive for charities in a volunteer role.

People who attend a Staying Safe course will also be offered a 30-minute on-road coaching session, thanks to the Dunedin City Council.

The session will include a car fit, to ensure they and their vehicles are set up correctly.

Driving feedback is provided to enhance experience and confidence.

To book a place or for more information, phone (03) 479-3054.