Saving Tomahawk, a drain at a time

Protecting freshwater systems, such as Tomahawk Lagoon from contaminants is the focus of the Otago Regional Council’s "Adopt a Drain" pilot project, launched last week. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A pilot community initiative aiming to protect waterways was launched at Dunedin’s Tomahawk/Tomohaka Lagoon last week, with plans to roll out similar initiatives across Otago.

Otago Regional Council’s environmental implementation manager Libby Caldwell said, in a statement, the "Adopt a Drain" initiative was about protecting local waterways through community action.

"The Adopt a Drain community programme’s objective is to educate and empower people in urban areas to reduce the pollutants that drain into local waterways through stormwater systems," Mrs Caldwell said.

"This is important because stormwater isn’t treated — whatever goes down the drain ends up in local waterways and affects the environment, fish and animals."

In 2017, in response to concerns about water quality, the council supported the community beginning to scope out lagoon restoration works for Tomahawk/Tomohaka Lagoon.

In 2023, an ecological assessment was commissioned and the highest priority action to improve the lake was to prevent pollutants entering it.

Mrs Caldwell said the Tomahawk/Tomohaka Lagoon area was chosen for the pilot community programme in collaboration with the Dunedin City Council.

Ecotago scientist Andrew Innes talks about the importance of protecting waterways by reducing the pollutants going into the city’s drainage system during last week’s launch of the project.

This had been a priority area for the regional council as identified in the Long-Term Plan 2021-2031.

There had also been a significant investment of time and energy from the Ecotago Charitable Trust, which had led a citizen science project team working with local schools to study the lagoon’s health.

The Adopt a Drain programme looked to complement the work of the community and leverage the relationships that had already been developed with residents.

"Tomahawk/Tomohaka Lagoon’s close-knit community has been very active in preserving and improving this catchment, and the area has around 60 stormwater grates that merge and flow into the lagoon, plus more drains along Highcliff Rd, so it seemed like a good fit for this new initiative," Mrs Caldwell said.

"Stormwater education is just one area of focus to support enhancing the lagoon health. The community is also working hard to fence and plant the streams that flow into the lagoon.

"We are keen to work with other communities across Otago and I encourage anyone interested to contact our catchment adviser team via catchments@orc.govt.nz."

Adopt a Drain has two key parts: a school programme, which is already under way throughout Otago and this new community programme.

Metal tags depicting galaxiids — small native freshwater fish — will be installed on drains to mark the fact that they have been adopted.

At the end of each Adopt a Drain session, an metal fish is installed on a chosen stormwater drain, signifying it has been adopted by a school, community group, neighbourhood or household.

City council asset and funding manager Simon Smith said they were "really supportive of the Adopt a Drain community programme, which is a great chance to highlight the impact of pollutants entering the stormwater network".

"This can have a negative impact on the environment in Ōtepoti Dunedin, so were really keen to help get the message out water only down the drain."

Ecotago Charitable Trust scientist Andrew Innes said, in conjunction with regional council, the trust had contributed in a meaningful way to the ecological assessment of Tomahawk Lagoon.

"The lagoon water quality is fair to poor, so we have embarked on the first step in a programme of environmental improvement, namely riparian planting in the lagoon catchment.

"Our next step is to reduce the effect stormwater flow has into the lagoon," Mr Innes said.

For more information, email the catchment adviser team at catchments@orc.govt.nz, or visit orc.govt.nz/adoptadrain