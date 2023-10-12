Science festival discussions online

The diverse range of panel discussions at New Zealand International Science Festival in Dunedin this year were all recorded and are available online.

Topics range from healthier Kiwis and enabling kaitiakitanga through to AI in the workforce and liveable cities.

One of the panel discussions organised by the Food Waste Innovation Department at the University of Otago, titled "Tackling food waste together: Actions and innovations", will screen on Channel 39 — Southern Television.

Leaders in government, research, industry, and non-profit explain how they are addressing food waste, and what you can do to to help.

Food waste is a problem and requires a collaborative effort to address it.

In the recorded panel discussion, you will hear from leaders in four of the key sectors in this mission: government; research; industry; and non-profit. Each panellist explains how they are addressing food waste in their world, and what the public can do to support this mahi with time for audience questions.

Panellists include the prime minister’s chief science adviser Dame Juliet Gerrard and the University of Otago’s Prof Miranda Mirosa.

"Tackling food waste together: Actions and innovations" will screen on Channel 39 — Southern Television Freeview HD (Dunedin and Invercargill) on Sunday, October 29, at 7pm, and is available online at odt.co.nz.

Other panel discussions are available at nzisf.podbean.com

By Luke Chapman

Channel 39-Southern TV production manager