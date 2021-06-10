Scientists used to distribute programmes

New Zealand International Science Festival director Dan Hendra hands over copies of the programme to Dr Dave Warren, of the University of Otago Chemistry Department. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Scientists at the University of Otago are lending a hand in the distribution of the New Zealand International Science Festival programme.

Last week, festival director Dan Hendra handed over a stack of programmes to Dr Dave Warren of the Chemistry Department for distribution to schools while on a Science Wananga in Southland.

The Chemistry Department is partnering with the NZ International Science Festival to present a new science stage show this year.

With funding support from the Dunedin City Council’s Arts fund, the team has brought in award-winning comedian and playwright Abby Howells to write the show, and Arcade Theatre’s Alex Wilson to direct.

The show itself is a 1950s twist on Frankenstein, who realises she wants to be a super-villain when she grows up. Through a series of fun and interactive chemistry experiments Frankenstein and her sidekick, Igor, search for the coolest villain superpower.

This year, 50,000 programmes were printed, which were distributed with The Star last week and will be available at venues.

The science festival programme was officially launched at a function last Wednesday night at Petridish which will host much of the adult programme.