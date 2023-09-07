Sculpture plinth to be unveiled

A newly created plinth in the gardens of Knox Church will be unveiled, along with its first sculpture, in a brief public ceremony tomorrow.

In recent months, a working group of Dunedin sculptors, including Philippa Wilson, Bryn Jones and Stuart Griffiths, have been working with Knox Church on the sculpture plinth project.

The initiative utilises the Knox lawn and garden, which Dunedin City Council has designated as a recreational green area to be integrated into Knox Row streetscape.

Taking its inspiration from a similar project in London’s Trafalgar Square, the plinth will have a new sculpture installed on it every four months.

The plinth is to be known as the Peter Nicholls Sculpture Plinth, and the first sculpture to be displayed is titled Slava Ukrani (Glory to Ukraine), by Lawrie Forbes.

A ceremony to unveil the plinth and sculpture will be held tomorrow at 5.30pm in the Knox Church garden.