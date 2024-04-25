Seasonal changes in wildlife begin

A local sea lion pup in moult — changing from the brown baby coat to a sleek silver look. Photo: Katy Moanamika

Winter is coming, and wildlife is on the move. Seasonal changes are expected, and almost reassuring.

On land, it is harvest time. At sea, seals and sea lions are making the most of barracouta, jack mackerel and squid that are seasonally abundant.

But there can be winners and losers — chances taken that didn’t pay off in a bad season.

For example, we have been starting to see skinny kekeno (fur seal) pups and newly fledged kororā washing ashore, dead or dying.

As humans we seem programmed to follow seasons. I often wonder how much this is hard wired or learned, but seasonal responses make sense for survival.

Ngāi Tahu whānui understand these cycles; mahika kai practices carried out by mana whenua in Te Wai Pounamu are seasonal and cyclical.

Last month thousands of pahū, dusky dolphins, were seen heading north along the Karitāne coast. They were returning to the Kaikōura region after spending summer south of Rakiura.

Most kuaka (godwits) have left for their breeding grounds in Siberia and just a few juveniles are overwintering here.

Adult tītī have departed to feed in the northern hemisphere. Their chicks are due to emerge soon and instinctively follow this migration route.

Conservation work cycles align to ensure rangers are employed when they can make the most difference for survival of threatened species.

Many readers will have met one of the three community rangers employed in the joint Dunedin City Council-Department of Conservation Programme, developed to address visitor pressure at Dunedin’s coastal reserves and beaches.

Sixth generation local — two year-old NZ Sea Lion female Astro finds a convenient place to rest. Jim Fyfe/Doc

They provide a valuable resource, increasing our capacity to monitor and respond to issues faced by coastal communities when many staff are taking a summer break.

The rangers were on hand to support communities when the local pakake (sea lions) turned up in unexpected numbers at many local beaches to pup in backyards or near roads.

This month we will review and capture their insights about what is working, and how we might do better to relieve pressure points in future.

Holding memory of place-based solutions is a powerful way of developing community resilience to change, and we are very grateful for the work done by this team.

We are excited about the Wild Dunedin Festival, a chance for the whole community to celebrate Dunedin’s Wild Coast.

Many of you will have seen at least one of the 29 pups that have survived and moved to Otago Peninsula. They are now preparing for winter, moulting their brown puppy coat for a sleek and silvery streamlined version. Some are now weighing in at over 35 kg.

They have a lot to learn about safe places to come ashore, where to forage, and social behaviour that will assist their survival as part of this local population.

They are dependent on their mother’s milk till at least November. In the meantime, before it starts getting really cold and stormy, their main focus is play.

By Jim Fyfe,

Doc Biodiversity Ranger,

Coastal Otago District