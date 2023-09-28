You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The internationally awarded New Zealand Secondary Students Choir returns to Dunedin, bringing their joyous music making to St Paul’s Cathedral this Saturday, September 30, from 7.30pm.
The choir will present a wide range of music, from classical choral to gospel, jazz, modern and music from New Zealand and the Pacific.
The choir of 53 singers, selected at nationwide auditions, join for a two-year cycle.
Their South Island tour is a prelude to an exciting international programme next year, when they will represent New Zealand at a choral festival overseas (location yet to be announced), as well as attending the 13th World Choir Games, in Auckland in July.