The internationally awarded New Zealand Secondary Students Choir returns to Dunedin, bringing their joyous music making to St Paul’s Cathedral this Saturday, September 30, from 7.30pm.

The choir will present a wide range of music, from classical choral to gospel, jazz, modern and music from New Zealand and the Pacific.

The choir of 53 singers, selected at nationwide auditions, join for a two-year cycle.

Their South Island tour is a prelude to an exciting international programme next year, when they will represent New Zealand at a choral festival overseas (location yet to be announced), as well as attending the 13th World Choir Games, in Auckland in July.