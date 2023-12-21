Sending help across the seas

Normal School pupils gather with food and clothing parcels for London children. Photo: The Evening Star

It is August 1947 and pupils from the Normal School on the corner of King and Union Sts, Dunedin, are getting ready to deliver 54 parcels of food and eight parcels of clothing to be given to the Holden Street School of Battersea, London.

The two schools first make a connection during World War 1 in 1916, when the Holden Street School sends a Union Jack to the Normal School.

In 1917, the New Zealand High Commissioner in London, Sir Thomas Mackenzie, visits the Holden Street School to deliver a gift from the Normal School of a casket of New Zealand woods, containing letters, drawings and photographs as well as a New Zealand flag.

Over the years, many pen friends are made as generations of pupils maintain strong links between the two schools.

In World War 2, the Holden Street School is damaged by a bomb blast.

In 1946, pupils at the Normal School make hand-woven scarves and mittens to send, along with food, to their British counterparts.

In 1948, the pupils are again looking out for their friends across the water, sending nearly 500 tins of fat, cheese, milk and jam to the Battersea pupils.

In 1949, the Holden Street School sends a pair of bookends, made from bombed stone from the historic Houses of Parliament in Westminster, as a thank you for the food parcels.

As the pupils gather in front of the Normal School with their parcels, little do they know that their school, first built in 1879, will be demolished in 1950, not by bombs, but by the Ministry of Works after it is found the buildings are unsafe.

Pupils will be divided, reassigned to George Street School, Dunedin North Intermediate, the Union Street Manual School and the old Training College building, with George Street School being renamed George Street Normal School.