Thursday, 13 January 2022

Service recognised

    1. The Star
    Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit ... Prof Jim Mann, for services to health. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS
    Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit ... Prof Harlene Hayne, for services to health and wellbeing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit ... Faumuina Prof Fa’afetai Sopoaga, for services to Pacific health and tertiary education. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit ... Dr Peter Fennessy, for services to agricultural science and business. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit ... Malcolm Wong, for services to the community and New Zealand-China relations. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS
    Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit ... Prof Jacinta Ruru, for services to Maori and the law. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS
    Queen’s Service Medal ... Aart Brusse, for services to music. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS
    Queen’s Service Medal ... Lynley Bunton, for services to education and the community. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS
    Queen’s Service Medal ... The Rev Canon Ihipera Morrell, for services to the Maori language and the community. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS
    Queen’s Service Medal ... Irene Mosley, for services to the community. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS

    The Star congratulates those from the local community who were recognised for their contribution in the New Year Honours 2022.

    From education to agriculture, music to Maori language, they made their mark in countless ways.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the New Zealanders recognised in the list represented the determination and service exemplified by so many during what had been another tough year due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

    "I never fail to be amazed by the outstanding things New Zealanders achieve, especially during the tough times, and I want to thank each and every person on this year’s list for the work they do to support their fellow New Zealanders in a wide variety of ways."

