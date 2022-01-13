Service recognised

The Star congratulates those from the local community who were recognised for their contribution in the New Year Honours 2022.

From education to agriculture, music to Maori language, they made their mark in countless ways.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the New Zealanders recognised in the list represented the determination and service exemplified by so many during what had been another tough year due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"I never fail to be amazed by the outstanding things New Zealanders achieve, especially during the tough times, and I want to thank each and every person on this year’s list for the work they do to support their fellow New Zealanders in a wide variety of ways."