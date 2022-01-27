Shakespeare in the park will go ahead

Dunedin Summer Shakespeare has confirmed that performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will go ahead as planned in the upper Dunedin Botanic Garden from February 3 to 13.

Under the Covid-19 traffic light Red setting, audiences will be limited to 100 people, and will be required to be seated in bubbles, each 1m apart.

Masks must be worn throughout the 90 minute performance.

A free online registration system for each show, including a small waiting list, is being set up.

The production team is also exploring options for filming or live-streaming a performance for anyone who cannot attend in person.

Audience members must check in with their My Vaccine Pass and use hand sanitiser.

The Dunedin Summer Shakespeare season will run from February 3 to 13, with performances on Thursdays and Fridays at 6pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 4pm.