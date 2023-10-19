Show to celebrate debut album release

The Mentalist Collective celebrate the release of their Signal Hill album with a show this Saturday in Port Chalmers. Photo: supplied

To celebrate the release of their debut album, Signal Hill, Dunedin band The Mentalist Collective will perform this Saturday at the Port Chalmers Town Hall, with Lara Rose and band.

Signal Hill is a wide-ranging, indie-folk-flavoured exploration of the five-piece band’s songwriting, featuring vocal harmonies and swapping of instruments.

Originally devised pre-Covid in 2019 as an EP aimed to feature the band’s rockier, higher-energy music, the album is the result of more than four years of evolution.

Composer/producer Brendan Christie said the album was "the result of four years of hard work, having been recorded and mixed entirely independently", and contained works that they were "exceptionally proud of".

"We have been particular about supporting our local music industry as much as we can by having our work mastered and distributed only by New Zealand-based options," he said.

"It has been an exceptional learning experience for us and we are truly grateful for all the help from the community we have had in producing it."

Life-affirming choruses, dark explorations of the soul and the occasional wolf are to be found within the album.

The Mentalist Collective’s songs highlight the growth and change that have come for the members as they have matured — five friends who are thrilled to play each other’s songs.