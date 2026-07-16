Show explores feminism, femininity

Edelweiss Fatima Von Hofler explores feminism and femininity as host of the "Girl, Annotated" podcast on OAR FM. Photo: supplied

Where do femininity and feminism intersect?

A new podcast and radio show on OAR FM’s Youth Zone explores different perspectives on feminism through the experiences of a young Muslim woman and her guests.

"Girl, Annotated" host Edelweiss Fatima Von Hofler is a hijabi woman — a Muslim who follows the religious practice of wearing a head covering called a hijab.

The 18-year-old said some feminists would exclude women like her because they viewed the hijab as "something oppressive".

"In reality, I can easily express myself through my version of feminism."

Edelweiss’ first experience of podcasts with OAR FM came through small-group work with her Otago Girls’ High School media studies class.

Making her own podcast was a way to encourage respectful conversation outside of social media platforms, which can be toxic environments.

"It’s not good to ignore the important realities of the world. So it hit me: what if I made a podcast about fun, feminine things — fashion, pop culture, film — but then dive deeper into them and connect these things to the underlying issues of culture, politics and history?"

"Girl, Annotated" is broadcast every second Thursday at 7pm on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford