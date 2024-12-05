Skaters to weave magic of timeless tales on ice

Hannah Sime plays the lead role of Barbs in this year’s Christmas ice show. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Local ice skaters are set to enchant audiences with a festive show that weaves together timeless stories.

Dreamland Adventure on Ice is this year’s Christmas ice show featuring members of the Dunedin Ice Skating Club and Learn to Skate classes.

Phoenix Thunder ice hockey player Cole Beckstead will be the narrator.

Director Megan Kliegl said the story focused on Barbs, a fictional character who was searching to find her identity.

As Barbs travels through well-known tales such as Cinderella, 101 Dalmatians and The Little Mermaid, she wonders what story she belongs in.

"She is feeling a little bit lost so she jumps into some well-loved story books."

She dives into Cinderella and enjoys herself until she encounters the wicked stepmother, prompting a quick exit.

Next, she leaps into 101 Dalmatians and relishes the experience until Cruella shows up, leading her to swiftly move on.

She joins the world of The Little Mermaid, having a great time with friends under the sea, but things take a turn when Ursula appears.

Finally, Barbs realises she is "worthy of being her own superstar" so she decides to write her own story, Kliegl said.

The show will highlight the talent of Dunedin’s ice-skating community including accomplished skaters such as Misaki Joe, Lucie Holtz, Rebecca Sime, Lilah Langi-Scott and Jazz Evangelou, Benjamin Pickering, Gemma Pickering, Emma Fotheringham, Fiona Pickering, Evie Foote, Olivia Dickson, and Amelie Ballard.

The show was an all-team effort from exceptional figure skating athletes to the supporting cast of ice skaters from all skill levels, as well as coaches and rink management who volunteered their time.

Kliegl said in previous shows she had said to skaters who had just come out of their competitive season to not do the "hard stuff".

"This year we have said, show the audience the hard stuff.

"So they are going in with all their big rep jumps, their big rep spins.

"The thing that stands them apart in competition is what they are going to be showing to the audience."

Accomplished ice skater and synchronised skater Hannah Sime is playing the role of Barbs.

"I think she is really having a moment trying to find herself and figure out who she really is."

The show

Dreamland Adventure on Ice

5pm, Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8

Dunedin Ice Stadium

105 Victoria Rd

Remember to dress warmly

