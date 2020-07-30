Sophia Charter launch today

Sophia Crestani

An agreement to enhance the safety and wellbeing of students in North Dunedin will be launched today.

The Sophia Charter, named after University of Otago student Sophia Crestani who died at a house party last year, includes the university, police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the Otago Property Investors Association, the Dunedin City Council and the Otago University Students’ Association.

The charter stems from the Crestani family’s goal of ensuring there will be improvements to student safety and wellbeing following Sophia’s death.

Sophia’s parents, Bede Crestani and Elspeth McMillan, said her death was a tragic loss.

"We want some good to come out of this, and by working with the students and support organisations, we hope to keep other students safe so that they go home to their families and mature into caring, generous adults and have full lives."

The goal of the Sophia Charter for Community Responsibility and Wellbeing was to provide a "circle of support" to ensure North Dunedin became a stronger student neighbourhood where residents would take responsibility for themselves, each other and the wider community.

University vice-chancellor Prof Harlene Hayne said the university was grateful for the "immense courage" shown by Sophia’s parents.

"From the very beginning, they have been clear that their goal is to help us make our vibrant student community safer.