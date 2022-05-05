Sounds of the South

PHOTO: STACIE HUCKEBA

New Zealand musician Jackie Bristow celebrates the release of her fifth album, Outsider, with a tour of the country.

Bristow will mark the release, her first album in six years, with a show this Saturday, at Bark!, Dog With Two Tails, with support from Julian Temple.

Recorded in Nashville, Outsider is Bristow's tribute to the music of the American South and inspired by the sounds of Nashville.

"Being exposed to such great American music has really inspired me."

