Special rigs delight special kids

The roaring rumble and tooting horns of over 300 trucks in Dunedin streets has brought three decades of joy to special-needs children.

The Special Rigs for Special Kids event celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, with 324 trucks taking more than 350 local children out for a ride in a truck.

The production crew from Channel 39 – Southern Television was out capturing the excitement.

The convoy departed the Edgar Centre, and followed a route that took them along Victoria Rd, Kaikorai Valley, Three Mile Hill Rd, out to Mosgiel, and back through St Clair via Green Island.

None of the children knew which truck they were allocated until they hopped into the seat.

Organiser Greg Inch had expected the event would last six or seven years, but to get to 30 years was a huge achievement for the trucking community.

He said the drivers and children developed strong friendships over the years, which brought families together.

"This is a day for a child to get to know the driver. To experience what we experience every day and to go for a ride in a truck.

"Dunedin has still got a community spirit where things like this can happen and it just grows from strength to strength," Mr Inch said.

Rigs For Kids 2023 Highlights will screen on Channel 39 – Southern Television (Freeview HD Dunedin & Invercargill) on Tuesday, September 5, at 7.30pm, and will be online at odt.co.nz.

By Luke Chapman

Southern TV-Channel 39

production manager