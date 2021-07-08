Thursday, 8 July 2021

Special visit

    The Star

    "That Blind Woman" Julie Woods (left) and Blind Low Vision NZ Dunedin  Deafblind co-ordinator Michelle Holland visited Dunedin North Intermediate recently to mark the birthday of deafblind figure Helen Keller.

    During a talk and Q&A session at the school assembly, Ms Woods spoke about communication for deafblind people, and about her own experience of becoming blind and her ‘‘why not?’’ philosophy on life.  

