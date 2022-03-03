Spectacle Presents has online presence

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In the face of the Omicron surge, arts collective Spectacle has moved its Dunedin Fringe Festival show online.

The show, Spectacle Presents: Disturbance will be available online for the duration of the festival, March 18 to 27.

Spectacle aims to create immersive shows on a theme, which the curated artists express within their creative realms.

Spectacle Presents: Disturbance features artists Chris Miller, Damo Smith, Holly Aitchison, Jess Covell, Sam Caldwell and Taarn Scott, all presenting works centred around the theme of ‘‘disturbance’’.

The online version of the show will also highlight a performance from The Spectacle Band, comprising Chris Miller, Samdrub Dawa, Ben Sargeant, Hamish Fyfe, Perry Goldsmith , and Georgi Hampton.

For more information, find Spectacle on Facebook.