Spending on mental health must help more

The Government’s failure to deliver improvements in the range and quality of services was brought into sharp focus in March, with the Mental Health Commission’s damning first progress report.

It said, "Despite significant investment in mental health and addiction services through the 2019 Wellbeing Budget, improvements in services have not materialised."

So was $1.9billion actually invested? Yes and no.

That investment, over a four-year period, included cost pressure increases for existing services, the cost of the recently settled pay equity claim by mental health care and support workers, and the capital costs of new facilities.

The amount actually made available for "new" services was much lower than this, probably about $200million per year.

A reasonable sum nonetheless, but if a Government is going to dress the investment up as much bigger than it is, it better deliver.

The commission’s report makes it clear they didn’t deliver.

For example, the $25million fund for free mental health services for tertiary students (an important new service given the number of students in Dunedin) has only delivered 304 counselling sessions between July 2020 and December 2021 at a cost of $4million.

This is a gut-wrenching waste, as that $4million should have accounted for 30,000 sessions.

There is no doubt that the past two years of Covid-19 and the many lockdowns we have endured has strained the system.

However, it is important that the Government addresses the detrimental effects of these lockdowns by ensuring services are in place that are readily available to accommodate Kiwis whose mental health has suffered as a result.

Further, the mental health service would have been in a much better position to cope with Covid had the Government not dispensed with the previous National Government’s 17 initiatives for mental health improvement.

Many of these were e-therapy and telehealth services which would have been perfect for the Covid environment.

Our National Party mental health spokesman, Matt Doocey, has called on the commission to brief the parliamentary health select committee and explain the findings from its report.

Unfortunately, politics have come into play with this and the Labour Party members of the committee have used their majority to vote against that request.

In an issue such as this, we need to put politics aside and address the growing mental health challenges Kiwis are facing every day.

The Government brags about its investment in mental health, yet services are becoming harder than ever to access.

Making announcements and delivering spin isn’t going to solve the growing problem that we are facing.

We need to improve the outcomes for New Zealanders and ensure they have access to vital mental health services.

We can’t just throw money at a problem without a plan.