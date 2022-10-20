From the stars to Bluff

Photo: Nasa

Nasa astronaut Dr Shannon Walker is heading to Aotearoa New Zealand to launch Tuhura Otago Museum’s new travelling roadshow Tuhura Tuarangi – Aotearoa in Space.

As well as launching the science showcase at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff, Dr Walker will undertake community and school talks in Dunedin, Ranfurly, Wanaka and Queenstown. Dr Walker has been on several Nasa space missions, as the commander for a 167-day expedition on the International Space Station, and as a mission specialist with SpaceX Crew-1 on its Dragon spacecraft.

Tuhura Tuarangi showcases local space technologies and world-leading research, and shines a light on the huge range of space-related career prospects that are unfolding across the country.