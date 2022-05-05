Thursday, 5 May 2022

Start of duck-shooting prompts firearm safety reminder

    1. The Star

    Duck-shooting opens this weekend. Police will be conducting breath-testing in rural areas. PHOTO: FISH & GAME NZ
    The annual duck-shooting season starts this weekend.

    There will be many adults looking forward to getting their guns out and heading to rural areas and ponds.

    This is a good reminder of the basic rules of firearm safety — always treat a gun as if it is loaded.

    Firearms are lethal things and a simple mistake can have lethal consequences.

    When not in use, ideally insert a chamber flag to show that it is unloaded.

    Be sensible, keep well away from alcohol until you have finished shooting and always secure your firearm and ammunition.

    Something we have seen previously is people going to bars after shooting and leaving their guns in a vehicle which is not secure and police will be out and about checking the pub car parks.

    We see drink-driving increases in the rural areas just because of the distances to travel and the alcohol consumed, so there will be a police presence conducting breath-testing.

    Before the alcohol comes out the guns and ammunition go away.

    Police will be working with Fish & Game New Zealand this weekend travelling around the Otago coastal areas as well as the southern district to assist it in its compliance checking.

