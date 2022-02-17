Staying healthy working at home

As Dunedin prepares for an increase in cases of Covid-19 in the city, the number of businesses and other organisations that have staff working from home has increased. The Star asked Wellsouth Health improvement practitioners Genevieve Obbeek, of Dunedin, and Lucretia Fietje, of Queenstown, how people working from home could stay healthy.

Wellsouth Health improvement practitioner Genevieve Obbeek

There can be a loss of connection with colleagues, and the structure of your day can look different.

This can create challenges as it is a different mindset to physically being at work for set hours and can, at times, be de-motivating.

Keeping home life and work life separate now looks and feels different.

Working from home for some people can bring about a spark of creativity and enthusiasm.

For others there may be a sense of dread because the confidence you feel completing your work as usual has changed.

What are some signs to look out for that may indicate a decrease in healthy routines?

Adapting to working in a new way can be tiring, as you are required to depend on your own habits and routines to have a productive day.

More time spent on technology and less time outdoors can affect concentration and energy levels and may affect quality of sleep at night.

It can be common to lose passion for your work when required to adapt and change. This may also affect your passion for other hobbies and interests in life. This can serve as an indicator to reflect on your routine for the day and the balance of meaningful activity.

Queenstown Medical Centre health improvement practitioner Lucretia Fietje

Create a routine — aim to get out of bed as normal, have a good breakfast and maintain usual work-ready activities.

Take scheduled breaks and finish your day by turning off your computer so you are not tempted to check after clocking off.

Create a dedicated workspace — even if just using a small corner of your home it can help you mentally shift from home life to work.

Get moving — if you can, get up and move frequently throughout the day. Have a short walk, stretch, and get some fresh air.

Stay connected — it is perfectly normal to feel isolated when working from home, so prioritise connecting with friends or your colleagues on a regular basis.

Be kind to yourself — to keep your motivation, break tasks into bite-sized chunks.

Prioritise building nice things into your day, such as pottering in the garden or meeting a friend for coffee.

What advice and help is available if you are struggling?

Life with Covid-19 in the community is disruptive and challenging for many of us. It is OK if you feel tired and a bit over it all.

If your workplace has an employee assistance programme, you and your family may be able to access free counselling.

Delivered via phone or text, 1737 is a 24-hour counselling service.

Check in with your GP. Your medical centre may offer free health and wellbeing support delivered by health improvement practitioner, health coaches and community support workers.