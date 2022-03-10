Thursday, 10 March 2022

Steel games moved

    1. The Star

    The Southern Steel’s ANZ Premiership round three game against the Stars has been moved from Dunedin to Invercargill.

    The game was scheduled to be held at the Edgar Centre on March 27 but has been shifted to ILT Stadium Southland, in Invercargill.

    The team’s round six clash against the Mystics, which was meant to be played in Queenstown, has also been moved south.

    The venues were changed in an attempt to mitigate risk as Omicron spreads.

    Round one of the premiership starts on Sunday. The Steel will play the Tactix at 4.10pm. The Steel’s game against the Pulse in Dunedin on May 9 remains unchanged.

