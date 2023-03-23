Stellar cast for 2023 iD

The 2023 iD Dunedin Fashion Show is shaping up to be a fashion spectacular, with a stellar cast of New Zealand fashion personalities coming to town to play a part.

After several years away, the show returns to the Dunedin Railway Station and its long, platform-based runway, next Friday and Saturday. The Saturday show is sold out.

Auckland label Zambesi is returning to the station runway, showing a women’s wear collection with some highlight menswear pieces. Designer Elisabeth Findlay’s instinctive style creates enduring clothes that reflect both realism and imagination.

iD Dunedin Fashion Week event manager Victoria Muir was thrilled to have Zambesi in the line-up again this year.

One of the most hotly anticipated days in the lead up to the shows is the Emerging Designers judging day next Thursday. This year, the 29 finalists will show their collections to a panel of seven jurors.

Findlay will return to the panel alongside first-time jurors, James Dobson (Jimmy D and Beauty Benders), and new iD board member and original finalist Tara Viggo (Paper Theory).

VIVA magazine managing editor Amanda Linnell returns and Dunedin designers Margi Robertson and Charmaine Reveley round out the group, along with head judge Tanya Carlson.

After three years of judging the event virtually, it was a thrill to welcome back the emerging designers to Dunedin, Ms Carlson said.

The MCs for the iD Dunedin Fashion Week will be Laura McGoldrick and Callum Proctor of The Hits.