Stop sign call from officer after motorists continue to flout rule

Middlemarch constable Allan Lynch is calling for change as motorists continue to ignore a stop sign in the settlement.

The stop signs either side of the railway crossing where Aberfon St meets Garthmyl Rd were being ignored by some motorists, Const Lynch said.

Motorists needed to come to a complete stop at the crossing, he said.

Some motorists had

been treating the

crossing as a give way

since trains had stopped travelling to Middlemarch.

"People are just driving straight across it," Const Lynch said.

He had asked the Dunedin City Council to investigate installing give-way signs at the crossings to address the issue.

Until the signs were changed, motorists must come to a complete stop, he said.

"It is still a stop sign so you have to abide by that rule until it’s changed."

A council spokesman said there were no immediate plans to change signage at the Middlemarch railway crossing.

The requirements for signs at railway crossings were determined by visibility, not the frequency of trains, he said.

The council was already reviewing signage at all priority controlled intersections — including the Middlemarch railway crossings and others across the city — to ensure signage was appropriate.

"This review is expected to be completed mid-next year."