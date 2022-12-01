Community Liaison, OAR FM

Stroke survivors share stories of their recovery in a new programme and podcast series on OAR FM.

"Different Strokes" is hosted by Grant Gillet and Natalie Cowie, on behalf of the Stroke Foundation.

A former neurosurgeon, Prof Gillet has had two strokes in the past three years. In his former role he had operated on those who had strokes or were at risk of them.

"Now I can say something about what stroke and stroke recovery is like from the inside, my lived experience, and the outside, my medical knowledge and experience," he said.

Ms Cowie, former head of English at Katikati College, experienced her stroke more than four years ago. It turned her world upside down, she said.

"I have to be really determined now. I’m learning how to deal with my stroke, trying to find myself again."

As well as speaking with other stroke survivors, the co-hosts talk with professionals working in the field, from physicians to speech language therapists, clinical psychologists and researchers.

"Different Strokes" airs every Wednesday at 10.30am on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz.