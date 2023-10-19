PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Māori Hill Gunners under-15 team celebrate a successful trip to the Gold Coast.

Coach Murray Devereux said the team played really well in the Premier Invitational Tournament.

"Every game was a challenge, with teams being very strong, competitive and skilful."

Māori Hill finished 3rd equal with Gold Coast United after the game was abandoned due to lighting problems.

"After watching part of the final against two very good teams, we realised we had accomplished something the team could be proud of," he said.

The team played particularly well considering the winners, FC Bulleen Lions, who beat Eastern Suburbs on penalties, were the state champions of Victoria, and the club had more than 8000 club followers, while Eastern Suburbs had 4600 club followers.

The tournament had 13 different age groups for boys and girls, 337 teams competing in all age groups and 1413 games played.