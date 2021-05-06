Supply chain delays broad

Issues with the international supply chain, including temporary shipping delays, are leading to empty shelves and delays in sourcing parts and components in Dunedin. Brenda Harwood reports.

Temporary shipping delays caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and leading to shortages of products across New Zealand industries are likely to continue until the end of the year, experts say.

After noting the absence of several popular brands of dried cat food on local supermarket shelves, The Star explored the issue and found supply chain issues were also affecting the local automotive repair and hardware industries, along with vehicle imports and building supplies.

Gardens New World owner Brendan Murray said while most grocery lines appeared to be supplied reliably, some imported goods were getting held up.

This was the case with cat food, with stocks of important brands Iams, Whiskas and Friskies running low temporarily.

He believed shipping delays were the cause.

"There is definitely more on the way, we are just waiting to hear when," Mr Murray said.

"Some has already started coming in this week, and a lot more in the next few weeks, so we should be back to normal soon," he said.

A Countdown spokeswoman said there were global challenges with sea freight, leading to shipment delays nationally, plus congestion at Auckland and Tauranga ports.

This meant shortages of cat food across several brands, especially Whiskas, although supply should improve as shipments arrived.

Foodstuffs corporate affairs head Antoinette Laird said it was fortunate that New Zealand produced more than enough food for everyone, meaning the impact of Covid-19 on the global supply chain caused only minimal effects here.

"From time to time there have been some intermittent delays on some imported goods, often a matter of a boat coming in later than expected," she said.

As it may take a month, or more, for pet food supply to return to normal, pet owners were encouraged to research suitable alternatives to their regular brand, in case it was not available.

Shipping delays were definitely affecting the automotive repair industry, Pit Stop Dunedin franchise owner Daniel Cresswell said.

It was particularly difficult to get vehicle parts from Asia through the dealership process, and he faced delays of up to 12 weeks for some items.

"We had a client who failed a warrant of fitness on an LED light for a wing mirror, a non-repairable part, and we were told 12 weeks for a new one to arrive," Mr Cresswell said.

"And we have been told that for numerous parts, especially out of Japan, when it normally takes only two weeks."

Electronic automotive parts, such as devices to interface between a car’s wiring and a trailer, were hard to get due to a worldwide shortage of silicon chips, he said.

Mr Cresswell said there were challenges with the supply of automotive oils and fluids in New Zealand as well.

"That’s something that could become a big problem — some industries use a massive amount of oil," he said.

Nationally, the Motor Trade Association had identified issues not only with international shipping and manufacturing, but also delays at the ports of Auckland and Tauranga, sector manager repairer Graeme Swan said.

"Our members are reporting ongoing issues,"he said.

The more common service items, such as oil filters, air filters, and spark plugs, were readily available, but electronic components were more difficult to source, he said.

"There are big issues with computer chips for vehicles, which are taking quite some time to arrive, leading to delays for motorists."

Larger components needed by panelbeaters, such as replacement car bonnets, were also slow to arrive due to limited freight space.

The congestion at the ports of Auckland and Tauranga were also slowing down the arrival of goods in the South, he said.

As the shipping delays were outside New Zealand’s control, they would likely be a fact of life for some time to come.

Mr Swan hoped the roll-out of vaccination programmes across the world would help to resolve the issue in the next year.