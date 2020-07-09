Surf life-savers recognised

The winners of the Surf Life Saving New Zealand Otago-Southland Awards of Excellence were announced last week.

Among the winners was St Clair Surf Life Saving Club member Jackson Aluesi, who won the lifeguard of the year award.

Winners on the night included:

St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club member Max Corboy, who won the volunteer of the year title.

The St Clair Surf Life Saving Club was named club of the year.

Warrington Surf Life Saving Club member Mark Hastie was named coach of the year.

The sportsperson of the year award was presented to St Clair Surf Life Saving Club member Sam Steadman.

Brighton Surf Life Saving Club member Nico Burton was named rookie lifeguard of the year.

The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence to be held on September 19.