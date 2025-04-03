Taieri petanque super six success in trophy triumph

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Celebrating a recent win are Petanque Taieri members (back from left) Robbie Sihamau, Seyjay Harawira and John Thomson, (front from left) Gretchen Preston, Annette Williams and Patricia Thomson.

The team won the Southern Region Petanque Association Super Six Trophy, held at the Alexandra Petanque Club in Central Otago.

Member Robbie Sihamau said the event was a challenge competition between the best six clubs in the Southern region.