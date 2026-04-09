Teen set to play against his ‘own team’ across Tasman

Dunedin Powerchair Football Club Dragons members (from left) Harrison Carter, 9, Angus Lloyd, 16, and Stanley Smith, 14, train at Taieri College. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A talented teenager is crossing the Tasman to tackle his own team.

Dunedin Powerchair Football Club Dragons member Angus Lloyd will travel to Sydney next week to participate in the Australian Powerchair Football Association Club Championships.

Angus will join the Auckland FC Powerchair Football team, which will feature players from Waikato and North Auckland.

They will compete against 11 Australian powerchair clubs including Melbourne City, Westvale, Western Sydney Wanderers, Adelaide Comets and River City.

Angus is particularly interested in playing against South Melbourne FC.

‘‘My mum was originally from Melbourne, so I’m actually playing against my own team,’’ Angus said.

This is the second time Angus has competed in the event, previously taking part in 2024.

Travelling to Australia is an expensive exercise and Angus thanked those who were helping him with costs, including Taieri College, Southern Football, Amigos, Parafed Otago as well as friends and family.

Dunedin PFC Dragons coach and Angus’s father Adam Lloyd is the vice-president of New Zealand Powerchair Football.

The organisation has been working to redevelop a national tournament.

‘‘We have just been trying to get this up and going over the last couple of years,’’ Lloyd said.

‘‘It took us a little bit to get where we are, but our biggest thing was to get our national competition up and going.’’

The Dunedin PFC Dragons are hoping to attend, travelling to Auckland in September.

Teams from Auckland, Waikato, Manawatu and Dunedin are anticipated to play.

Lloyd said he hoped to host the national event in Dunedin in the future.

It would be a challenge for North Island teams to travel south but he was hopeful the New Zealand Powerchair Football committee would be able to help make it happen.

‘‘That is what I am hoping for and that is what the committee have promised me.’’

The Dunedin team is celebrating a recent $10,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust which has been used to buy a second-hand powerchair.

‘‘It is sitting in Tauranga, so I just need to work out a real cheap way to get it down.’’

Lloyd hopes to buy new chairs but at about $35,000 to $40,000 each it will take generous donors or grants to help pay for them.

‘‘We are waiting on four to come over from America at the moment.

‘‘We can get a special deal when there is two of them, we can get two of them for 50 grand and then we pay for the freight to get it back.

‘‘I’m hoping maybe towards the end of this year, or maybe the start of next year, I will look for a grant where we can get 60-odd grand or something like that and get two new chairs instead of buying the second-hand ones all the time.’’