Theatre awards to go ahead

The Dunedin Theatre Reviewers Collective has decided to go ahead with a modified awards ceremony to acknowledge the work of local theatre practitioners across the past two years.
Last year’s Dunedin Theatre Awards ceremony was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the collective’s planned small-scale, invitation-only ceremony on December 13 will cover both 2020 and 2021.
Collective member Barbara Frame said the past two years had been exceptionally tough for Dunedin theatre practitioners, "and some promising efforts have come to nothing".
"Often, though, we’ve been impressed by work that has made it to the stage and reaches very high standards, and we are delighted that we’ll be able to reward some of the best of the best."
Dunedin Theatre Reviewers Collective members Barbara Frame, Terry MacTavish, Helen Watson White, Brenda Harwood, and Angela Trolove have held several meetings in recent weeks to decide on finalists and winners for the awards.
DUNEDIN THEATRE AWARDS 2020-2021 FINALISTS
- Outstanding Performance: Female role
Kelly Hocking — Thief! (Prospect Park Productions)
Kimberley Buchan — The Glass Menagerie (The Globe Theatre)
Laura Wells — And Then There were None (The Globe Theatre)
Julie Edwards — Romeo and Juliet (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)
- Outstanding Performance: Male role
Matt Wilson — The End of the Golden Weather (Wow! Productions)
Phil Grieve — Romeo and Juliet (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)
Michael Metzger — The Changing Shed
Cheyne Jenkinson — The Raft (The Globe Theatre)
Helen Fearnley — Thomas Becket in Murder in the Cathedral (Dunedin Medieval Society/Suitcase Theatre)
- Outstanding Performance: Ensemble
Cast of The Respectable Wedding (The Globe Theatre)
Cast of Resilience (Wow! Productions and Theatreworks)
Cast of Day Boy (Arcade Theatre Company)
Sophie Graham and Alex Martyn — Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons (Arcade Theatre Company)
Barbara Power and Simon O’Connor — Simple Acts of Malice (RBS Productions)
- Outstanding Director
Lisa Warrington — The End of the Golden Weather (Wow! Productions)
Cindy Diver — Resilience (Wow! Productions and Theatreworks)
Jonathan Cweorth — Murder in the Cathedral (Dunedin Medieval Society/Suitcase Theatre)
Kim Morgan — Romeo and Juliet (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)
Alex Wilson — Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons (Arcade Theatre Company)
Richard Huber — Simple Acts of Malice (RBS Productions)
Sofie Welvaert — The Raft (The Globe Theatre)
- Outstanding Design and Technology
Struggling With Lentils (production design) — Talking House Productions with The School of Performing Arts
Murder in the Cathedral (costumes) — Charmian Smith - Dunedin Medieval Society/Suitcase Theatre
The End of the Golden Weather (sound) — Matthew Morgan - Wow! Productions
The Raft (production design) — The Globe Theatre
Romeo and Juliet (costumes) — Dunedin Summer Shakespeare
Wairua (lighting) — Stephen Kilroy - Ngai Tahu
- Outstanding Community Theatre
Dear Boobs on Stage — Suitcase Theatre
Bittersweet: Unwrapping Cadburys — Talking House Productions
Resilience and Random Acts of Art — Wow! Productions and TheatreWorks
Struggling With Lentils — Talking House Productions with The School of Performing Arts
The Guest House — Ake Ake Theatre Co, Puaka-Matariki Festival
- Outstanding Script/Narrative/Libretto
Vincent O’Sullivan and cast/director — Simple Acts of Malice
Wow! Productions and TheatreWorks — Resilience
Emily Duncan — Dark Dunedin podcast (episode 3)
Michael Metzger — The Changing Shed
Little Box of Operas — Obsessions and Addictions
- Outstanding Touring Production
Owls Do Cry
Turkish Dogs
The Daylight Atheist
Wild Dogs Under My Skirt
Up and Away
- Emerging Artist
Alison Cowan — playwright
Jordan Wichman — director
Beth Waite — director
Sahara Pohatu-Trow — playwright
Nicole Jenkins — actor
- Production of the Year
Resilience — Wow! Productions and TheatreWorks
Romeo and Juliet — Dunedin Summer Shakespeare
The End of the Golden Weather — Wow! Productions
Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons — Arcade Theatre Company
Murder in the Cathedral — Dunedin Medieval Society/Suitcase Theatre
Simple Acts of Malice — RBS Productions
- Special Awards
There will be two awards for Outstanding Contribution to Dunedin Theatre presented on the night.