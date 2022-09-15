Time for New Zealand to move on with certainty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses media, accompanied by local Labour MPs Ingrid Leary and David Clark, during a visit to Otago Polytechnic last week. Photo: Supplied

Last week, I accompanied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting conservation projects and trades training initiatives in Dunedin, both providing secure pathways to the future.

This week the Covid-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, was removed so all New Zealanders can continue to move forward with certainty.

This marked a milestone in our response. Finally, rather than feeling that Covid dictates what happens to us, our lives, and our futures, we take back control.

For the first time in two years we can approach summer with the much-needed certainty New Zealanders and business need, helping to drive greater economic activity critical to our economic recovery.

The most recent health advice now tells us that with the lowest cases and hospitalisations since February, our population well-vaccinated, and expanded access to anti-viral medicines, New Zealand is in a position to move forward.

All mask-wearing requirements have been removed except in healthcare settings such as hospitals, GPs and aged residential care facilities.

Some places, such as workplaces, special events, or marae, may ask you to wear a mask, but this will be at their discretion and is no longer a Government requirement.

Please respect those who choose to keep wearing masks as a form of protection.

All remaining Government vaccine mandates will end in two weeks, on September 26. It will now be an employer’s discretion as to whether they require their workforce to be vaccinated.

Only Covid-19 positive individuals are required to isolate for seven days, household contacts no longer need to.

In short, we now move on to a simple two requirements system of masks in healthcare settings and seven days’ isolation for positive cases only.

Covid-19 Minister Ayesha Verrall also announced this week a significant additional purchase of 40,000 more anti-viral medicine courses, expected to enter New Zealand in the next few days.

Anyone over the age of 65, and Maori and Pacific people over the age of 50, or anyone who meets Pharmac requirements, can access the treatment in the early stages of contracting the virus. This means more than double the number of New Zealanders will be able to access these medicines if they need them than previously.

There is no question – thousands of lives have been saved by the efforts of Kiwis.

Be it iwi and Maori health providers, Pasifika organisations, aged care providers, businesses or the sacrifices of New Zealanders separated from loved ones, everyone played a part.

Thank you, everyone, for playing your part to help us all move forward with certainty.