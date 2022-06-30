Toitu lighting up orange

Toitu Otago Settlers Museum will join landmark buildings across the country that will light up orange tomorrow in support of World Vision’s 40 Hour Famine.

World Vision national director Grant Bayldon said to see many many local monuments light up in support of the World Vision 40 Hour Famine was inspiring.

"The challenges young Kiwis are taking on this weekend will make a life-changing difference for so many children around the world and funds raised this year will help to give children clean, safe water to drink," he said.