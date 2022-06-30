Thursday, 30 June 2022

Toitu lighting up orange

    1. The Star

    Toitu Otago Settlers Museum will join landmark buildings across the country that will light up orange tomorrow in support of World Vision’s 40 Hour Famine.

    World Vision national director Grant Bayldon said to see many many local monuments light up in support of the World Vision 40 Hour Famine was inspiring.

    "The challenges young Kiwis are taking on this weekend will make a life-changing difference for so many children around the world and funds raised this year will help to give children clean, safe water to drink," he said.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter