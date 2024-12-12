Tongan approach to screening advised

Dr Viliami Puloka. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new study says the National Bowel Screening Programme is failing to deliver screening equitably to Pacific New Zealanders, but changes to its approach could improve participation.

University of Otago, Wellington, researchers held two talanoa (discussion) focus groups in 2021, asking Tongan-born New Zealanders over 60 how the programme could be made more effective and equitable.

They also talked to four Pacific experts working for the screening programme.

In a statement, University of Otago, Wellington, department of public health lead researcher Dr Viliami Puloka said the participants overwhelmingly supported a "by Tongan, for Tongan" approach to screening.

"Many Tongans die unnecessarily from bowel cancer because the programme, while available, isn’t accessible to them.

"Taking a Tongan approach was recommended by all the participants and experts involved in the study."

The study found Tongans were very motivated when it came to looking after their health, but that the programme was not meeting their needs, he said.

"It was important for us to understand what the road blocks are and how to empower people."

Only 35% of Tongan people are screened, compared with 58% of New Zealanders overall.

Pacific peoples are 60% more likely to die from bowel cancer compared to New Zealanders of European heritage.

Tongans stressed the collective nature of their society and the need to deliver the programme to the community, something that would only really be effective from a Tongan provider, he said.

"The programme can be delivered equitably if there is the will to do so.

"What is required is courage and the political will to shift the power and resources necessary to ensure equitable outcomes."

The research was independently funded by the Cancer Society of New Zealand. — APL