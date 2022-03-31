Tonnon postpones

New Zealand musician Anthonie Tonnon has announced the postponement of planned shows in Dunedin, Christchurch and Auckland due to the Omicron surge.

The tour, in support of new album Leave Love Out of This, had originally been planned for October last year, then postponed to this month.

Tonnon had planned to play in Dunedin tonight.

In a statement, Tonnon said he hoped to be able to play the shows very soon, and the signs were good that this would be possible.

The new dates for all five shows will be announced soon.

All tickets remain valid for the new dates, and refunds are available for anyone who would like one.

Leave Love Out of This is Tonnon’s third album, released through Nadia Reid’s Slow Time Records.