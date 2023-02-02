Total fire ban in place

Fire and Emergency has declared a total ban on outdoor fires for Dunedin, Strath Taieri, Mopanui and coastal Waitaki until further notice.

These areas join Clutha, Upper Waitaki, Lakes and Central zones in a prohibited fire season, which bans all outdoor fires and suspends all previously granted fire permits.

District manager Phil Marsh said these zones had now reached the threshold for banning outdoor fires.

"Any rain is unlikely to make an impact on the already significantly dry landscape."