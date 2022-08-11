Tourism views sought

Residents will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on how the future of tourism might look in the city.

Enterprise Dunedin economic development manager Fraser Liggett said Dunedin had some exceptional visitor assets and much to offer visitors of all kind.

Planning for the future in a cohesive way was essential to understand what was most important to the people who lived here, he said.

"What balance needs to be struck between the protection and restoration of our environment, smart and low impact transport options, the preservation of wildlife, arts and heritage attractions and the future of events? What kind of job opportunities could tourism support?"

Research groups were starting this month and a survey would begin next month.

People are encouraged to visit angusassociates.co.nz/dunedintourism future to register interest in having their say.