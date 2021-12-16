Tournament raises $14k for hospice

The Tartan Tammies (from left) Rosie Clark, Merrin Bath, Sharon Stumbles and Tracy Lamb take part in the Edinburgh Realty Women’s Golf Tournament at Otago Golf Club on Friday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The inaugural running of a golf tournament has raised $14,000 for the Otago Community Hospice.

Eighteen teams teed off in the Edinburgh Realty Women’s Golf Tournament, hosted by Otago Golf Club, on Friday.

While organisers, Otago Golf Club general manager Shelley Duncan and Edinburgh Realty’s Merrin Bath, agreed it was a "tricky" time to be hosting a new golf tournament, they also felt that people were ready for a bit of fun after a year plagued by Covid-19.

"The event is low-key, fun and enables all levels of players to join us for the nine-hole Ambrose format on the day, which is very timely given the growth of women in golf," Duncan said.

"It feels like everyone is keen to get outside, have some fun with friends on a beautiful golf course, and raise money for a great service."

Otago Community Hospice chief executive officer Ginny Green was thrilled organisers made the call to go ahead.

"This fundraiser follows in the steps of the Aotearoa Gaming Trust Golf Tournament which this year raised $48,000 for the hospice," Green said.

"While we are not expecting a new tournament to raise that kind of money, it’s always marvellous to have a fundraiser — which will hopefully become an annual event — in the calendar for hospice."

The day included an auction, dinner and raffles after the afternoon of golf.