Town belt bird count up

University students Rose Ursem (left) and Kylie Jackson, count birds in Dunedin’s Town Belt with Claire Hagglund (right), of Birds New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The number of birds seen and heard in Dunedin’s Town Belt has reached 999, after a concentrated count at the weekend.

On Sunday, university student members of the Animal, Aquatic, Plant Ecology Society joined Birds New Zealand members to record birds seen and heard at 10 bird count stations that make up the Bird Count Trail in the Town Belt.

Each count is for five minutes and all birds seen and heard during that time are recorded and submitted via a phone app accessed by the QR code on the signage.

Sunday’s count brought the total of birds counted to 999 since the project started in April.

The permanent Town Belt Bird Count Trail is a citizen science project set up by Birds New Zealand and City Sanctuary for ongoing long-term monitoring of birds.

Birds New Zealand regional representative Mary Thompson said it was ‘‘great having the university students getting involved with this project — the more counters the better’’.

Counts can be done by any member of the public at any station, at any time.

All counts submitted to the website will be combined to find trends in bird numbers, and this information will help track the progress of urban predator control and habitat restoration.