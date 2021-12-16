Track feasibility study funded

Options for cycleways to connect Dunedin to Waitati and Waikouaiti are being explored. PHOTO: DUNEDINNZ.COM

A coastal cycleway that could extend from Dunedin to Oamaru is a step closer thanks to a $28,750 grant from the Lottery Community Facilities Fund.

The Coastal Communities Cycle Connection group applied to the fund under the umbrella entity of the Dunedin Tracks Network Trust.

Group facilitator Emily Cooper said it was established last year with a vision to connect the communities of Waikouaiti-Karitane and Warrington-Waitati with shared-use paths.

"The feedback that residents submitted showed overwhelming support for a safe, alternative travel option between our villages and to the city that avoids SH1.

"People want to be able to ride their bikes or walk to their local library, pub, school or club, or go further on a bit of an adventure."

Dunedin Tracks Network Trust chairman Lindsay Dey said the project aligned well with the purposes of the trust.

"We’re delighted to receive funding for the first steps in this exciting project."

The trust was set up last year to enable a world-class network of public accessible pedestrian, cycle and multi-use tracks in Dunedin.

The trust will be able to use the grant towards costs of preparing a technical feasibility study to investigate options for constructing shared-use paths that link Dunedin, Waitati and Waikouaiti.

In addition to connecting those communities, the potential for future tracks inland to Central Otago and northward to Oamaru will also be considered.

The study will include design work by consultant Hamish Seaton who has previously designed the Alps2Ocean, Old Ghost Rd and Paparoa Track.

It will identify the most appropriate routes based on usability, cost, environmental impact and stakeholder feedback.

Public land will be used where possible and plans will be prepared showing the routes as well as budget estimates to determine likely construction costs.

The proposed tracks will be suitable for cyclists, runners and walkers.

The report is expected to be completed next year.