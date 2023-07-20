Tramping together for 35 years

Photo: supplied

Gathering to celebrate 35 years of outdoor activities are more than 80 members of the Taieri Recreational Tramping Club.

Past president Jill Dodd said the group celebrated its 35th birthday with a midwinter lunch in Mosgiel.

The group has over 100 member and it runs weekly recreational tramping and hiking ventures in and around the Otago region.

The group aims to promote environmental awareness and focuses on protecting flora and fauna in all its activities.