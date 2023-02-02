Travelling tales

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Admiring a new electric bookbus which took to the streets this week with more than 2000 books on board are Dunedin mayor Jules Radich (left) and Dunedin City Council general manager community services Simon Pickford.

Called Te Pahi Pukapuka, the fully electric bus continues a long history of mobile service for the Dunedin Public Library, which began in April 1950.

Each year, about 50,000 people used the service, Mr Pickford said.

"Our bookbuses provide an invaluable service for communities across Dunedin, particularly to the elderly and those with young families, mobility issues or without a car.

"Our investment in this new vehicle means we can continue to deliver this valued service to our community in a more sustainable way, and we are delighted to see the first fully electric bus rolling out," Mr Pickford said.

Artwork on the side of Te Pahi Pukapuka is designed by artist Aroha Novak, of Dunedin.

Her work is based on the story of Matamata, a taniwha from Kati Mamoe tradition, which is said to have created the twists and turns of the Taieri River and scooped out the Otago Harbour.